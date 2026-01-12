RIDDIM & RHYMES Comes to Esplanade This Week

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riddim & Rhymes, featuring Amir Mansor, ARDY, Flique Mohamad and Nurhakeem, is coming to Esplanade this month. The performances are on 17 January 2026, at 7.15pm & 8.45pm.

A vibrant, feel-good blend of reggae and hip-hop energises the stage, with live improvisation and smooth rhythmic grooves. The set features Bob Marley classics, unique reggae-styled renditions of popular Indo-pop songs and original material with progressive reggae and hip-hop influences. Uplifting vibes, infectious rhythms and spontaneous moments make each performance one-of-a-kind.

Amir Mansor

A dedicated Singapore-based songwriter, music producer and vocalist, he has performed with Major 9, HAS Buskers and Favourite Playlist. He was also one of the top 10 finalists in Suara Wisma Geylang Serai 2.0.

ARDY

A singer-songwriter and producer whose deep interest in the arts is reflected in his music. His passion for creating songs for his community is expressed through thoughtful lyrics and eclectic elements. Believing that music should not be confined by genre, he aspires to engage people both musically and lyrically through songs he writes and performs.

Flique Mohamad

A Singapore-based music producer and rapper making waves in the city’s growing hip-hop scene, Flique is known for blending Western hip-hop energy with Southeast Asian sounds. His music brings a fresh, genre-blending edge that reflects the rich cultural mix around him.

Nurhakeem

A Singaporean rapper known for sharp lyricism, smooth delivery, and heartfelt storytelling. By blending hip-hop with local influences, he brings an authentic sound that connects with diverse audiences through honesty, rhythm and raw energy.