Acclaimed Pianist Gabriela Montero Returns to the Lied This Month

Pianist and composer Gabriela Montero will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature a live, real-time improvised piano score performed alongside a screening of The Immigrant, directed by Charlie Chaplin.

In addition to the improvised film score, the concert will include works by Sergei Prokofiev, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Igor Stravinsky. Montero is internationally recognized for her ability to improvise in classical concert settings, often incorporating audience themes and visual elements into her performances.

Tickets for Gabriela Montero’s Lied Center appearance are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or at the Lied Center box office.

Montero has appeared with leading orchestras and presenters worldwide and is also known for her original compositions, including her Latin Concerto. In addition to her performance career, she is an active advocate for human rights and was named a recipient of the Václav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent in 2024.