Trisha Brown Dance Company To Make Vivo Performing Arts Debut In Boston

Trisha Brown Dance Company will make its debut with Vivo Performing Arts (formerly Celebrity Series of Boston) with performances at the Boston Arts Academy Theater on Friday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. The program spans multiple decades of work by pioneering choreographer Trisha Brown.

Each performance will feature three works representing distinct periods of Brown’s career. Glacial Decoy (1979), created in collaboration with visual artist Robert Rauschenberg, marked Brown’s first work for the proscenium stage and integrates movement with projected imagery and costume design. Son of Gone Fishin’ (1981), premiered at Brooklyn Academy of Music, is drawn from Brown’s “Unstable Molecular Cycle” series and explores pattern and variation through structured improvisation, with music by Robert Ashley. The program concludes with Rogues (2011), a late-career duet that examines energy transfer and spontaneity through closely linked movement.

“For decades, Trisha Brown reshaped the language of contemporary dance,” said Gary Dunning, President and Executive Director of Vivo Performing Arts, noting the significance of welcoming the company to Boston following a 15-year absence.

Related activities include an on-site residency at Boston Arts Academy, where students will participate in master classes, attend rehearsals, and engage with the company’s production process. A post-show conversation with dance writer Christine Jowers will follow the February 14 performance.

Founded in 1970, Trisha Brown Dance Company preserves and advances Brown’s repertory while supporting education, restaging projects, and archival research. Brown, a central figure of the Judson Dance Theater, created more than 100 dances over four decades and was honored with numerous awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship and the National Medal of Arts.