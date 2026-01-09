



Ana Navarro, host of The View, recently received a special birthday surprise from Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club. During Friday's episode of the daytime talk show, cast members Renesito Avich and David Oquendo stopped by to serenade her with a rendition of the birthday song in honor of her special day.

Furthermore, the duo invited Navarro to make her Broadway debut in a special walk-on role for one performance this spring. The exact date is forthcoming. In the meantime, watch the video and check out photos from the segment to see Navarro's response to the surprise visit from her favorite ongoing Broadway musical.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Photo Credit: ABC/ Paula Lobo