Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Guest starring is Nora Dunn as Muriel, Phil Reeves as Marshall and Lidia Porto as Lupe.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, April 7, 2021 The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. (TV-PG, DL)

Guest starring is Nora Dunn as Muriel, Phil Reeves as Marshall and Lidia Porto as Lupe.

"Pilot" was written by Michael Colton and John Aboud, and directed by Dean Holland.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Max Launches Customizable Profile Image Feature Photo

HBO Max Launches Customizable Profile Image Feature

Relevé Entertainment Partners With Revelations Entertainment Photo

Relevé Entertainment Partners With Revelations Entertainment

THE ENORMITY OF LIFE Available on Apple TV & GooglePlay April 6 Photo

THE ENORMITY OF LIFE Available on Apple TV & GooglePlay April 6

The Cartel Signs Michael Taylor, Curtis Kheel, & Niki Koss Photo

The Cartel Signs Michael Taylor, Curtis Kheel, & Niki Koss


From This Author TV Scoop