Review: THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR, Glasgow Film Festival

Directed by Glenn McQuaid, The Restoration of Grayson Manor makes its UK premiere at the 2026 Glasgow Film Festival Frightfest.

Boyd Grayson (Chris Colfer) brings home a string of men to his sprawling family mansion, in part to spite his homophobic mother (Alice Krige). After one particular incident where she stumbles upon him with a lover, a freak accident leaves Boyd without hands.

The Graysons have the money for the highest level of care and Jacqueline invests in cutting-edge technology that will connect Boyd’s mind to a pair of robotic hands. Her goal is to have him carry on the family name and bloodline, and she will stop at nothing to ensure they get a male heir.

The dynamic between mother and son is well-played out here, as the two bicker and snipe at each other constantly. Both believe they are in the right and refuse to see the other's perspective. It’s laugh-out-loud funny and the script is packed with wit and cutting remarks.

Horror-wise, there are some delightfully grim moments. The new hands take on a life of their own, and the bodies start piling up with some quality gore.

The Restoration at Grayson Manor is a brilliantly camp sci-fi horror with strong performances that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

