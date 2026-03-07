Review: THE LEGEND OF DAVIE MCKENZIE, Oran Mor

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Legend of Davie McKenzie is the latest play from Stephen Christopher and Graeme Smith who also gave us the brilliance of The Scaff and Dancing Shoes. The Legend of Davie McKenzie is co-presented with the Traverse Theatre and directed by Jake Sleet.

Sean (Afton Moran) is a fairly shy child who receives a knock on the door from a young lad called Davie (Sean Connor) asking if he wants to go out to kick a ball about. Sean isn’t overly keen on football and Davie confesses that his real passion is movies. The pair become fast friends and are inseparable throughout childhood, bonding over adventure films. Unfortunately, they are also inseparable later in life when serving a prison sentence for drug dealing.

Davie is released from prison first, and almost immediately, Sean hears that he has passed away due to a drug overdose. He receives a letter from the council stating that his body is unclaimed and he will receive a pauper’s funeral, which includes a cremation- the last thing a man who was scared of fire would want. Sean then becomes determined to give his best pal the send off that he deserves.

It’s a comedy caper that wouldn’t be out of place in the boys’ favourite films as Sean tries to think of a way to raise the money for a funeral and burial. It’s a laugh riot as he embarks on his quest, guided by the ghost of his friend.

Sean Connor is absolute perfection as Davie, balancing the cocky wee guy act with the vulnerability of a man who doesn’t want to be forgotten. Afton Moran also gives a standout performance as the less confident of the duo, stepping up when needed. Ruaraidh Murray is excellent in multiple roles which are played to great comedy effect, such as the numerous officials that Sean has to speak to when enquiring about Davie’s situation.

What makes The Legend of Davie McKenzie just that little bit extra special is the care that is taken with telling this story. Other people describe Davie as “a zombie” and “a junkie” but he is a funny, kind and caring man, and that’s the Davie that Sean wants to honour. Their friendship is incredibly touching, and it is brought to life with fantastic performances and a script packed with wit and humour.

