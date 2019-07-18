Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, August 7, 2019

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING - An informant is killed, leading Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to uncover a luxury car theft ring. When two members of the team are taken hostage, Bishop accidentally shoots Jonesy (David Elliot), but when he arrives at the ER to check on his mate, Bishop is THE ONE who walks away wounded. The CW airdate 8/7/2019.

ULLETPROOF is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows partners Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, THE SON of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father's footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.

Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULETPROOF is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.





BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Human Traffic"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory"), Noel Clarke ("Brotherhood") and Ashley Walters ("Top Boy"). BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision