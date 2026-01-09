Video: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI Perform 'Golden (Glowin’ Version)' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, & REI AMI – the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters – took the stage on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to perform the new 'Glowin' Version' of the smash hit song Golden.

The original version of the song is featured on the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters, which is the biggest-selling soundtrack 2025, having debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart. The breakout single, “Golden,” made history as the first female K-pop single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for six weeks. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks. The soundtrack has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards, including “Song of the Year,” and is certified Double Platinum.

The film itself has become the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 500 million global views since its premiere in July of 2025. The film continues to dominate Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list with three Golden Globes nominations, two Critics' Choice nominations, winner of the NYFCC’s Best Animated Feature and was named Time magazine’s “Breakthrough of the Year.”

KPop Demon Hunters, produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.