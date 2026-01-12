 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Matteo Bocelli Comes to Teatro Coliseo in Buenos Aires

Matteo is the second child of Andrea Bocelli and Enrica Cenzatti.

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Matteo Bocelli Comes to Teatro Coliseo in Buenos Aires Image

Matteo Bocelli presenta Falling in Love World Tour en el Teatro Coliseo. En el marco de su gira mundial, Matteo Bocelli llega al Coliseo para vivir una noche inolvidable y compartir en vivo las canciones de Falling in Love, un viaje musical lleno de emoción, elegancia y una voz que conquista escenarios de todo el mundo.

Matteo kicked off his US tour in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre on September 11. With his eagerly-anticipated second album, Falling In Love out on September 12, Matteo Bocelli steps confidently into the spotlight as the next generation artist, with the heart of a poet and the reach of a global star.

Matteo Bocelli is an Italian singer. He is the second child of Andrea Bocelli and Enrica Cenzatti. As of 2025, Bocelli has released three studio albums. 

Bocelli acted in the 2022 film Three Thousand Years of Longing, and sang the song "Cautionary Tale" over its closing credits.




Need more Argentina Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos