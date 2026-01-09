Photos: Demi Moore Hosts Los Angeles SONG SUNG BLUE Screening with Kate Hudson

On Wednesday, January 7, Song Sung Blue star and Actor Award Nominee Kate Hudson attended a special screening event at Soho House Los Angeles, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Demi Moore.

After the screening, the audience was treated to a special Q&A with Hudson, moderated by Moore. During the Q&A, Demi shared a anecdote about how her ex-husband Bruce Willis would have a “Neil Diamond Day” and blast his music every week, and during the conversation, Hudson spoke about portraying the real-life Claire Sardina.

Additional notable attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Mark Ruffalo and director David O'Russell. Check out photos from the event below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. The movie was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. Find out what critics think here.

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography