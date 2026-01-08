MIRACULOUS: TALES OF LADYBUG & CAT NOIR Coming to the Stage in New Live Show

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miraculous Corp and Monlove have partnered on a brand-new stage production based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, the animated phenomenon and media franchise. The production, Miraculous Live Stage Spectacular, is set to premiere in 2027. Cities, venues, and on-sale dates will be announced in 2026.

The show is created for the stage by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the duo behind live productions that include Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, and All Systems Are Go! A NASA / Peanuts Experience.

Featuring an original story and songs, the show blends never-before-seen stage-to-video interaction with acrobatics, aerial choreography, illusion, dance, and puppetry. Miraculous Corp will collaborate across the creative and production strategy for the tour.

“Miraculous has always been about more than superheroes—it’s about the courage to be yourself and THE HERO you choose to be every day,” said Roz Nowicki, Global Head of Consumer Products at Miraculous Corp. “With this MIRACULOUS® LIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR, we’re bringing that spirit to the stage in a bold new way. Partnering with Monlove allows us to honor the heart of THE FRANCHISE while reimagining it as a world-class live experience that will connect with families and fans across generations and around the globe.”

“This isn’t a typical kids’ show. It’s a premium spectacle for family audiences that fuses stagecraft and technology to deliver moments you can’t get on a screen. It’s crafted like a pop concert, paced like an action film, and grounded in a fairytale, where courage is contagious,” said Martin Lord Ferguson, Head of Creation at Monlove.

Known for its Paris-set charm, humor, romance, and superhero mythology, and themes that include identity, resilience, courage, and responsibility, Miraculous has become a recognized family entertainment franchise in the world, having been featured in 150+ countries since its 2015 debut. The series has amassed 53+ million followers across social platforms and 50+ billion views on YouTube.