HAMILTON Returns To Popejoy Hall

The national tour of the Broadway musical HAMILTON will return to Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall as part of the 2026-2027 season, announced by producer Jeffrey Seller and Popejoy Presents.

“HAMILTON continues to captivate audiences, and we are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary musical back to the University of New Mexico. There has never been a better time for patrons to join the Popejoy Presents family and become subscribers,” says Fabianna Tabeling, Director of Popejoy Hall.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2026-2027 Roybal-Mack & Cordova, P.C. Broadway in New Mexico Series. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2026-2027 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the return engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.

Season tickets for the 26/27 season will go on sale after the full season is announced on Thursday, February 19. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder can join the wait list for 26/27 Season Tickets. More info: https://app.popejoypresents.com/2026-2027-Season-Notification

Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.