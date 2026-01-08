Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Season 2 Premiere of HIJACK

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Take a look at a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of Hijack, starring and executive produced by Idris Elba. The new season picks up two years after Flight KA29’s hijacking, when a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, and authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives.

In the premiere episode, titled "Signal," Sam Nelson (Elba) is thrust into another life-threatening ordeal, only this time it’s personal. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until March 4.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Asey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy," "Deep State,” “Soulmates") and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of Hijack is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series. The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple