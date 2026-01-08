Photos: Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker Honored at GOLDEN EVE Golden Globes Event

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, January 6, stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, to honor Dame Helen Mirren, recipient of the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award, ahead of the 83rd Golden Globes.

The event featured special appearances from Harrison Ford, presented to Helen Mirren, along with last year’s Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients Viola Davis and Ted Danson, plus Burnett, Colman Domingo, Kristin Davis, Tessa Thompson, and Matthew Broderick.

Also in attendance were Wicked star Marissa Bode, Amanda Seyfried, Mindy Kaling, Mona Fastvold, Natasha Rothwell, Stellan Skarsgård, Walton Goggins, Evan Handler, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below.

Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker, will air Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.