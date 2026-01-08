Photos: Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker Honored at GOLDEN EVE Golden Globes Event

The special will air on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.
On Tuesday, January 6, stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, to honor Dame Helen Mirren, recipient of the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award, ahead of the 83rd Golden Globes.
The event featured special appearances from Harrison Ford, presented to Helen Mirren, along with last year’s Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients Viola Davis and Ted Danson, plus Burnett, Colman Domingo, Kristin Davis, Tessa Thompson, and Matthew Broderick.
Also in attendance were Wicked star Marissa Bode, Amanda Seyfried, Mindy Kaling, Mona Fastvold, Natasha Rothwell, Stellan Skarsgård, Walton Goggins, Evan Handler, and more. Take a look at photos from the event below.
Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker, will air Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Chris Polk/Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick
Stellan Skarsgård
Carol Burnett and Sarah Jessica Parker
Walton Goggins and Natasha Rothwell
Colman Domingo and Tessa Thompson
Mindy Kaling, Michelle Lee Randolph and B. J. Novak
Helen Mirren, Carol Burnett and Sarah Jessica Parker
Michelle Lee Randolph
Tessa Thompson, Colman Domingo and Natasha Rothwell
Myrna Belle Eigenberg and David Eigenberg
Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren
Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker
Colman Domingo and Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
Evan Handler, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and David Eigenberg
Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Evan Handler and Kristin Davis
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Mona Fastvold and Amanda Seyfried
William Stanford Davis
Evan Handler, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and David Eigenberg
Mel Robbins
Ego Nwodim
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick
