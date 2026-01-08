Video: Simu Liu Shares Audition Experience for Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!





Actor Simu Liu is set to make his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!, joining the Cole Escola hit as "Mary's Teacher" beginning February 3. He recently spoke about the opportunity on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing that he had been looking to do a Broadway show.

"Kevin Lima, who's my agent at CAA, and I had been plotting this kind of foray into Broadway for a really long time," he explained. "We always believed that the right moment would reveal itself, and sometimes it doesn't, but he texted me about Oh, Mary! and I was like, 'Oh my God, I would love to.'"

Liu went on to share that he auditioned for the show, which he doesn't often do at this stage of his career. "I went to this building in midtown, where I feel like all the Broadway actors audition. And I got to go into this room, this little tiny camcorder, and work with the director, Sam Pinkleton. And then got the part..." He also

Check out the full interview, where spoke about calling Oh, Mary! alum Kumail Nanjiani, after receiving the offer, is working on his new Peacock series The Copenhagan Test.

Liu will play “Mary’s Teacher” beginning on Tuesday, February 3, for performances through Tuesday, April 21. He will star alongside Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell, who will join the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning February 3 for performances through April 26.

Additionally, current cast members John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’), and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’) have extended their engagements in the company, continuing alongside Liu at the Lyceum Theatre through April 26.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.