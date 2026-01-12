BILLY GOATS GRUFF AND OTHER TALES Comes to Fox Cities PAC

🎭 NEW! Appleton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales comes to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center this week. The performance is on January 15, 2026 at 6:30pm at Thrivent Hall.

Relive cherished childhood memories and create new ones with the young people in your life. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings a fresh and lively twist to three beloved children’s stories, filled with humor, adventure and delightful surprises.

First, in Billy Goats Gruff, three determined goats must outwit a greedy troll to reach the lush green grass on the other side of the bridge. Will their clever tricks help them escape his clutches?

Next, Wolf vs. Pigs flips the script on The Three Little Pigs, as the pigs set clever traps to outsmart the hungry wolf.

Finally, in Goldilocks, a mischievous raccoon stumbles upon an unexpected adventure in a mysterious cottage. Perfect for all ages!