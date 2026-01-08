Video: Amanda Seyfried Leads 'All is Summer' Performance in THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Clip





A new musical clip has been released from The Testament of Ann Lee, the drama film about the Shaker Movement. Led by Amanda Seyfried as Mother Ann Lee, the clip showcases Seyfried and the cast's performance of the song "All is Summer," in which they travel on a boat through international waters across the changing seasons.

Much of the film's soundtrack was inspired by Shaker hymns, which have been reimagined by composer Daniel Blumberg. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast, in addition to original movement from choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall. Blumberg also wrote original songs for the film, including "Clothed by the Sun,” which is available to hear now. The full soundtrack will be released on January 16.

The Testament of Ann Lee is directed by Mona Fastvold, from a screenplay she wrote with Brady Corbet. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Ann Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is depicted in the movie.

The movie also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It arrived in limited theaters on December 25, 2025 and will be released everywhere on January 23. Find out what critics think of the film here.