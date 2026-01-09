WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET & More Top 2026 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist

The longlist has been unveiled for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which includes the films that will advance to the nominating stage of voting. A total of 221 films were submitted for consideration.

Wicked is listed in 8 categories, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the running for their roles, along with nods for costume design, make-up and hair, original score, production design, visual effects, and sound. Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's film about William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, nabbed mentions in 16 categories, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and acting nods for Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Emily Watson.

Other notable listings include Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, which is a contender for Original Screenplay and Leading Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Supporting Actor (Andrew Scott). Check out the full longlist below.

. Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical, is also listed in 15 categories, which include mentions for actresses Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez.

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations, opened Friday 9 January at 16.00 GMT to BAFTA’s voting members and will close on Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 18:00 GMT. The nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards will be announced on Tuesday 27 January, and the ceremony will take place on Sunday, 22 February.

BEST FILM

• The Ballad of Wallis Island

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• I Swear

• Marty Supreme

• Nuremberg

• One Battle After Another

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

• 28 Years Later

• Ballad of a Small Player

• The Ballad of Wallis Island

• Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

• The Choral

• Die My Love

• Goodbye June

• H is for Hawk

• Hamnet

• I Swear

• Mr Burton

• Pillion

• The Roses

• Steve

• Warfare

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

• The Ceremony

• The Man in My Basement

• Mother Vera

• My Father’s Shadow

• Pillion

• Ocean With David Attenborough

• The Shadow Scholars

• Urchin

• A Want In Her

• Wasteman

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

• Arco

• Boong

• Elio

• Grow

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Lilo & Stitch

• Little Amelie

• Zootropolis 2

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

• It Was Just an Accident

• La Grazia

• Left-Handed Girl

• No Other Choice

• Nouvelle Vague

• Rental Family

• The Secret Agent

• Sentimental Value

• Sirāt

• The Voice of Hind Rajab

DOCUMENTARY

• 2000 Meters To Andriivka

• Apocalypse In The Tropics

• Becoming Led Zeppelin

• Cover-Up

• The Librarians

• Mr Nobody Against Putin

• Ocean With David Attenborough

• One to One: John & Yoko

• The Perfect Neighbor

• Riefenstahl

ANIMATED FILM

• Arco

• The Bad Guys 2

• Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

• Elio

• Little Amelie

• Zootropolis 2

DIRECTOR

• Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)

• Die My Love (Lynne Ramsay)

• Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)

• A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)

• Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)

• One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

• Rental Family (Hikari)

• Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

• Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

• The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther Ben Hania)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• Blue Moon

• A House of Dynamite

• I Swear

• Is This Thing On?

• It Was Just an Accident

• Marty Supreme

• The Secret Agent

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

• Weapons

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• 28 Years Later

• The Ballad of Wallis Island

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Nuremberg

• One Battle After Another

• Pillion

• Train Dreams

• Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

LEADING ACTRESS

• Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

• Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

• Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

• Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

• Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

• Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

• Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

• Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly

• Emma Stone, Bugonia

• Tessa Thompson, Hedda

LEADING ACTOR

• Robert Aramayo, I Swear

• Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

• Russell Crowe, Nuremberg

• Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

• Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

• Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

• Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

• Harry Melling, Pillion

• Cillian Murphy, Steve

• Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

• Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly

• Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

• Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

• Amy Madigan, Weapons

• Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

• Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

• Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme

• Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

• Emily Watson, Hamnet

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

• Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

• Delroy Lindo, Sinners

• Paul Mescal, Hamnet

• Peter Mullan, I Swear

• Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

• Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

• Andrew Scott, Blue Moon

• Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion

• Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

CASTING

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• A House of Dynamite

• I Swear

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Pillion

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

• Sirāt

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Ballad of a Small Player

• Bugonia

• Die My Love

• F1

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

COSTUME DESIGN

• Bugonia

• Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Nouvelle Vague

• Nuremberg

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Wicked: For Good

EDITING

• 28 Years Later

• Bugonia

• F1

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• A House of Dynamite

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Weapons

MAKE UP & HAIR

• Bugonia

• Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Nuremberg

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• The Smashing Machine

• Wicked: For Good

ORIGINAL SCORE

• 28 Years Later

• The Ballad of Wallis Island

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Nuremberg

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Wicked: For Good

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• Ballad of a Small Player

• Bugonia

• The Fantastic Four: First Steps

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Mickey 17

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Wicked: For Good

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• F1

• Frankenstein

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Jurassic World Rebirth

• The Lost Bus

• Mickey 17

• Superman

• Tron: Ares

• Wicked: For Good

SOUND

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• Bugonia

• F1

• Frankenstein

• The Lost Bus

• Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Warfare

• Wicked: For Good

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

• Brain Space

• Cardboard

• Death’s Peak

• Ovary-Acting

• Solstice

• Two Black Boys in Paradise

BRITISH SHORT FILM

• 22+1

• Blondi

• Magid / Zafar

• Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites

• Nostalgie

• The Pearl Comb

• Terence

• This Is Endometriosis

• Welcome Home Freckles

• Wonderwall