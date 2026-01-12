🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

LionHeart Productions will present “Twelve Angry Jurors" in March. Performances run March 20th and 21st at the Grant Fine Arts Center, in Grant, Michigan, and March 27th, 28th, and 29th at the Dogwood Center in Fremont, Michigan.

A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. "He doesn't stand a chance," mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case—until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts.

"This is a remarkable thing about democracy," says the foreign-born juror, "that we are notified by mail to come down to this place—and decide on the guilt or innocence of a person; of a man or a woman we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing."

But personal it is, with each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes!

Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and the jurors become 12 angry men. The jurors' final verdict and how they reach it—in tense scenes that will electrify your audience and keep them on the edge of their seats—add up to a fine, mature piece of dramatic literature.

Founded in 1997, LionHeart Productions Inc. always strives to have the arts at heart! Basedin Grant, Michigan, we are a community theater organization that is proud of our reputation for providing quality, family-friendly productions. Audiences from all over the country have enjoyed LionHeart's quality productions for over 20 years.