Photos: Andy Cohen Honored with ‘Andy Cohen’s Corner’ Dedication in Hudson Square

On January 6, the Hudson Square Business Improvement District (HSBID) joined Emmy Award-winning host, producer, and author Andy Cohen to cut the ribbon on “Andy Cohen’s Corner,” a first‑of‑its‑kind neighborhood tribute honoring the longtime home of his show, Watch What Happens Live. Take a look at photos from the unveiling below.

Located at the southwest corner of Vandam and Hudson Street, the spot is officially marked by custom messaging on a Bigbelly trash can declaring the area “Andy Cohen’s Corner.” To celebrate the debut, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal presented Cohen with an official proclamation for “Andy Cohen’s Corner,” and HSBID gave him a commemorative plaque and a key to the neighborhood.

“WWHL has loved being a part of this neighborhood since there was nothing here but us and the Ear Inn,” said Andy Cohen. “I’m honored to have my own nook in the midst of what has become a new media hub!”

“Hudson Square is a neighborhood that thrives on creativity and a good sense of humor, and who better than Andy Cohen to receive a tribute that embodies those qualities,” said Samara Karasyk, President and CEO of the Hudson Square Business Improvement District.

“Andy Cohen’s Corner” celebrates Andy’s long-standing connection to Hudson Square through Watch What Happens Live, which has been taped in the neighborhood since 2009. In a playful nod to Cohen and his iconic show, one side of the Bigbelly trash can reads “Andy Cohen’s Corner” while the other side says, “Watch What Happens Live on this Corner.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series includes lively debates on everything from fashion to the latest on everyone's favorite Bravolebrities.

Photo Credit: Emma Milligan