Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"Pilot" - Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette star in a new comedy about a single suburban mother, struggling to make ends meet, who finds her estranged sister and her sister's outrageously wealthy husband in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up, on the series premiere of BROKE, Thursday, April 2 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo star.
Jackie, a single suburban mother to Sammy, is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis, land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after Javier's father cuts them off. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of hospitality, the bond of extended family might be exactly what they need.
