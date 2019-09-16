Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of EMPIRE on FOX - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE kicks off its final season as one of television history's most popular and acclaimed shows. Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run from the Feds. Cookie keeps busy by focusing on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center. Andre, currently sitting on the Empire throne, is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company and Hakeem sets his sights on the lead role in the first EMPIRE movie.
Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle search for their first Bossy Media artist in the all-new "What Is Love" Season Six premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-601) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).
Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE continues to be one of the most popular and acclaimed shows on television. A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music, the show revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment.
From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century FOX Television, EMPIRE was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner for the series.
