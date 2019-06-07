Scoop: Coming Up on the Season One Premiere of THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS - Sunday, June 16, 2019

"Inauguration" - Picking up one year after the events of the final episode of "The Good Wife," an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's preeminent African-American owned law firms, on the season one premiere of CBS All Access' THE GOOD FIGHT, Sunday, June 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

During season one, the series stars Ms. Baranski, Ms. Jumbo and Ms. Leslie, along with Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. Robert and Michelle King created the series and serve as showrunner/executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson.





