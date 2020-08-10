Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00–8:30 p.m. EDT.
"Re-Wedding Crashers" - On their 10-year anniversary, Bill and Jo decide to renew their vows, but their overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm threaten to ruin the event on an all-new episode and season finale of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Natalie Ceballos as Brie Rodriguez and Greg Romero Wilson as Benicio Rodriguez.
"Re-Wedding Crashers" is written by Sean Clements and Julieanne Smolinski, and directed by Mark Cendrowski.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
