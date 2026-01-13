Pasadena Playhouse To Present MICRO MOZART Concerts Ahead Of Performances Of AMADEUS

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, will partner with Pasadena Conservatory of Music to present Micro Mozart, a series of free 10-minute concerts featuring music by Mozart before every performance of AMADEUS.

The Micro Mozart concerts will take place 30 minutes prior to each performance in the Playhouse restaurant space and will be performed by Pasadena Conservatory of Music students ages 9 to 15. The short programs will include instrumental solo works and chamber ensemble performances and are offered at no additional cost to ticket holders.

Peter Shaffer’s AMADEUS will run from Wednesday, February 11 through Sunday, March 8, 2026, with a press opening on February 15. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Antonio Salieri and Sam Clemmett as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Lauren Worsham as Constanze, along with Kenajuan Bentley, Jared Andrew Bybee, Jennifer Chang, Matthew Patrick Davis, Michelle Allie Drever, Alaysha Fox, Matthew Henerson, John Lavelle, Brent Schindele, and Hilary Ward.

Set in the imperial court of Vienna, AMADEUS explores the rivalry between the respected composer Salieri and the irreverent musical prodigy Mozart, examining ambition, jealousy, faith, and the cost of artistic greatness.

Tickets and ticket packages for AMADEUS are on sale now and are available online, by phone at 626-356-7529, or in person at The Pasadena Playhouse box office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue in Pasadena.