BLUE MAN GROUP To Stop at The Fabulous Fox This June

Blue Man Group will return to the road with the relaunch of its North American Tour, marking the group’s first touring run since 2023. The tour will travel to cities across the United States, including performances at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis from June 5 through June 7, 2026. Tickets for the St. Louis engagement will go on sale Friday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

The production will feature the ensemble’s signature blend of music, physical comedy, and audience interaction, performed by the iconic trio of blue-clad characters. Alongside well-known elements from the long-running show, the tour will introduce new material created specifically for this iteration.

Among the additions is a new character exclusive to the tour, known as the “Rockstar,” a blue-haired multi-instrumentalist who joins the trio in creating the evening’s live music. The production will continue to incorporate original compositions, custom-built instruments, and interactive moments with the audience.

Founded in New York City in 1991, Blue Man Group has performed for more than 50 million people worldwide through resident productions, international tours, and special appearances. The group maintains long-running performances in Las Vegas and has expanded globally through touring engagements.

The upcoming North American Tour is part of a broader period of activity for the company, which will also embark on a tour of Japan later this year. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Additional cities and performance dates for the tour are expected to be announced.