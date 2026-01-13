Ford's Theatre Unveils 1776 Cast and Creative Team

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault has announced the cast and creative team for 1776, the Tony Award–winning musical that dramatizes the debates leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The production will be presented during the 2025–2026 season as the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary.

“There is no more fitting moment to welcome 1776 to our stage,” said Tetreault, noting the alignment between the musical’s themes and Ford’s Theatre’s mission to explore American history through storytelling.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 examines the contentious negotiations, political divisions, and personal conflicts among the delegates of the Second Continental Congress as they debate independence from Britain. The musical underscores that the nation’s founding was shaped by compromise, disagreement, and collective resolve.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production will be directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, with music direction by Clay Ostwald.

The design team includes Scenic Designer Milagros Ponce de León, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Venus Gulbranson, Sound Designer David Budries, Projection Designer Clint Allen, Wig and Make-up Designer Kelley Jordan, Orchestrator Daniel Guttierez, and Dialects and Voice Director Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston.

Craig A. Horness will serve as production stage manager, with assistant stage managers Taryn Friend, Julia Singer, and Jessica Hagy.

CAST

The cast includes Jonathan Atkinson (John Adams), Peter Boyer (Joseph Hewes), Evan Casey (John Dickinson), Ricky DeVon Hall (Leather Apron), John Floyd (Charles Thomson), Jay Frisby (James Wilson), Steve Lebens (Caesar Rodney), Jake Loewenthal (Thomas Jefferson), Joe Mallon (Edward Rutledge), Buzz Mauro (George Read), Jimmy Mavrikes (Robert Livingston), Keenan McCarter (Roger Sherman), Christopher Mueller (Lewis Morris), Justine “Icy” Moral (Martha Jefferson), Michael Perrie Jr. (Richard Henry Lee), Lawrence Redmond (Andrew McNair), Keith Richards (Dr. Josiah Bartlett), Hunter Ringsmith (Courier), Stephen F. Schmidt (Stephen Hopkins), Thomas Adrian Simpson (John Hancock), Tom Story (Dr. Lyman Hall), Derrick D. Truby Jr. (Benjamin Franklin), Greg Twomey (Thomas McKean), Douglas Ullman Jr. (John Witherspoon), Wood Van Meter (Samuel Chase), and Kanysha Williams (Abigail Adams).

Swings include Quadry Brown, Ian Charles, and Brendon Schaefer. Clay Ostwald will conduct a band of eight musicians.

ACCESSIBILITY AND SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Audio-described performances are scheduled for April 9 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 1 p.m. ASL-interpreted performances will take place April 16 at 7 p.m. and May 9 at 1 p.m., with a sensory-friendly performance on April 25 at 1 p.m. Beginning March 13, all performances will be captioned via the GalaPro mobile app.

A Free First Preview performance will take place March 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., with tickets distributed through a TodayTix lottery.

EDUCATION PROGRAMMING

In conjunction with the production, Ford’s Theatre Education will release new classroom resources tied to America’s 250th anniversary, focusing on the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address. A Teacher Preview Workshop is scheduled for March 13 at 5 p.m., alongside weekday student matinees supported by educator lesson plans.