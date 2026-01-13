Black Arts & Culture Alliance Of Chicago To Host Town Hall On Supporting Black Arts Organizations

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago (BACA) will host a free town hall discussion titled Chicago’s Black Arts Organizations…What We Can Do on Monday, February 9, 2026, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Black Ensemble Theater, located at 4450 N. Clark Street. The event is presented in association with Goodman Theatre’s 100 Free Acts of Theatre initiative.

The town hall is free and open to the public, with reservations required. A moderated discussion will be followed by a light reception.

The conversation will be moderated by Amina Dickerson and will bring together Chicago-based professionals representing theatre, dance, music, film, visual arts, and literary arts. Panelists will address the artistic contributions of Black arts organizations in Chicago, along with ongoing challenges related to funding, audience development, stewardship, and sustaining talent pipelines.

The panel will include vocalist Lucy Smith; musician Shawn Wallace; theatre director Ron OJ Parson; visual artists and gallery owners Andre Guichard and Francis Guichard; Emmy nominee and founder of Black Film Magazine Creative Cypher Troy Pryor; and Joseph Pindelski, Executive Director of the Joel Hall Dancers & Center.

BACA said the discussion is intended to foster dialogue and collective action at a time when funding and visibility for Black and minority arts organizations continue to face significant pressures. The town hall aligns with the organization’s mission to support the stability, sustainability, and visibility of Black arts organizations and artists throughout Chicago.