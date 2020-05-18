Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC - Monday, June 1, 2020
"May I Have This Dance?/You Can't Always Get What You Want" - During the first hour of the two-hour season finale of ABC's "The Baker and the Beauty," Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel's desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.
In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from THE FAMILY business. Back at home, Rafael and Mari discuss the bakery's legacy as they are faced with a life-altering decision.
The two-hour season finale of ABC's "The Baker and the Beauty" airs MONDAY, JUNE 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"May I Have This Dance?" was written by Terrence Coli and directed by Melanie Mayron.
"You Can't Always Get What You Want" was written by Valentina Garza and directed by Steve Pearlman.
"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.
Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.
The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
