Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, May 17, 2020





"316 (On with the Show: Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" rounds out its all-new innovative and critically celebrated season on ABC, crowning its next singing sensation live during the epic grand finale event, SUNDAY, MAY 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). Kicking off the finale event following America's last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted "American Idol" title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official "American Idol" single. Before America's real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don't miss special performances from music legends including "Idol"'s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season! In the first TV performance of "We are the World" in 35 years, former Idols and judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join Lionel Richie to close the show with an Idol family performance dedicated to all the families at home around the world. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Grand finale performances include, but are not limited to, the following:Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo and Top 11 to perform a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songsGRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle and Top 5 to perform 3x platinum hit "You Say"Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker to perform "Bless The Broken Road"Luke Bryan to perform his new single "One Margarita"Katy Perry to perform her new single "Daisies" in its first-ever TV debutLionel Richie to perform "We are the World" joined by Idol judges and members of the "American Idol" family, including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery"American Idol"'s Top 7 finalists include the following:Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KSDillon James - Bakersfield, CAFrancisco Martin - Daly City, CAJonny West - Studio City, CAJulia Gargano - Staten Island, NYJust Sam - West Hollywood, CALouis Knight - Narberth, PAHelping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation is music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.'American Idol' is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

