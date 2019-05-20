Scoop: Coming Up on the ABC Special '1969' - Today, May 21, 2019

"Generation Woodstock" - In upstate New York, amidst social turmoil and war, two determined 20-somethings hatched a far-fetched plan to transform a dairy farm into a politically inspired rock festival billed as "3 Days of Peace & Music." Meanwhile, in New York's Greenwich Village, an underground community of LGBTQ+ youth was becoming fed up with social inequality, ready to rise up to challenge harsh laws aimed at their community and break centuries of taboos. Ultimately, both the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival and the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 changed America and the world forever. By illuminating two of the most pivotal social events of that summer, "Generation Woodstock" spotlights a trailblazing, freethinking generation that was determined to change America by challenging the status quo through their desire to promote peace, love, unity, equality and individual freedom. Powerful firsthand accounts and contemporary voices highlight the cataclysmic youth rebellion that shook the country in the summer of 1969 through music, protest and political activism, and how its spirit lives on in the current youth movements of 2019. The special episode airs TUESDAY, MAY 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network and will be available streaming and on demand.

Marking the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of one of the most revolutionary concerts of all time, the documentary traces the challenging road to Woodstock. It was an improbable journey of two friends, Michael Lang and Artie Kornfeld, who transformed their disillusionment with THE VIETNAM WAR and the social turmoil of the late 60s into an ambitious vision for a peaceful rock festival meant to be a political statement that would unite a generation through community and music. Little did they expect, over 400,000 of their contemporaries would make the pilgrimage to upstate New York to attend the legendary concert. Woodstock performer John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival and recording artist Tariq Trotter of the Roots pay homage to the legacy of this ground-breaking musical and cultural event that continues to capture the American imagination.

The special also examines the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement through the dramatic story of the Stonewall Uprising. 50 years ago when young LGBTQ+ patrons of New York City's Stonewall Inn bar fought back against police in a raid that turned into a four-day riot, it laid the seeds for a transformative social revolution. Riveting eyewitness accounts from activists Mark Segal, Jim Fouratt, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy and Karla Jay tell an emotional story of courage and bravery that set ablaze a movement and led to the first Gay Liberation March, the genesis of today's modern LGBT Pride March held annually in cities across the globe. Renowned LGBTQ+ icon Laverne Cox and transgender youth activist Jazz Jennings also pay homage to the often under-recognized contributions of pioneering transgender activists of color.





The series director and executive producer is Jeanmarie Condon for Lincoln Square Productions.