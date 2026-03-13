LES MISÉRABLES Returns to The Paramount Theatre in Seattle This April

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Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES will return to Seattle for a limited engagement April 7–19 at The Paramount Theatre.

The North American tour of the long-running musical will play the downtown Seattle venue for what is billed as its final return to the city.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES follows the story of Jean Valjean and the lives he encounters while seeking redemption after years of imprisonment. The musical features songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More,” and “Master of the House.”

Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES remains one of the most widely performed musicals in theater history and continues to run in London’s West End more than 40 years after its premiere.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The musical features music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Tickets are available online at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at The Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in downtown Seattle. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayAtTheParamount.com or calling 206-701-8383.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 7 — 7:30 pm

Wednesday, April 8 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 9 — 7:30 pm

Friday, April 10 — 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 11 — 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 12 — 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm (Open Captioned Performance)

Tuesday, April 14 — 7:30 pm

Wednesday, April 15 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 16 — 7:30 pm

Friday, April 17 — 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 18 — 2:00 pm (Open Captioned Performance) and 8:00 pm (ASL)

Sunday, April 19 — 1:00 pm (ASL and Audio Described Performance) and 6:30 pm