Scoop: Coming Up on an Episode of THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS - Sunday, June 30, 2019

Editor's note: This is episode five of the special limited broadcast run of the first season of the CBS ALL ACCESS original series. All three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT are available to stream now on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service.

"Stoppable: Requiem for an Airdate" - Lucca defends a TV writer-producer in a copyright infringement case with ties to the president of the United States. Also, Mike Kresteva (Matthew Perry) takes aim at Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad, on THE GOOD FIGHT, Sunday, June 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife," where an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart and Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's pre-eminent African American-owned law firms.

During season one, the series stars Ms. Baranski, Ms. Jumbo and Ms. Leslie, along with Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. Robert and Michelle King created the series and serve as showrunner/executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Mr. Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.





