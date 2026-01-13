EUREKA DAY Takes the Stage at TimeLine Theatre:

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago has announced TimeLine Theatre Company's Chicago premiere production of the 2025 Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Play, EUREKA DAY, written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Lili-Anne Brown, is now playing. EUREKA DAY will play through February 22 only.

At Berkeley, California's ultra-progressive Eureka Day School, every decision is made by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak hits, the school's carefully cultivated culture of inclusiveness spirals into chaos. As parents and board members clash over vaccines, personal freedoms, and viral misinformation, a community built on open-minded ideals implodes.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, this Chicago premiere presented by TimeLine Theatre Company tackles one of the defining questions of our time: how do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth?

EUREKA DAY had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, Calif., in 2018. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 and at the Old Vic in London in 2022, before returning to New York City and Broadway via Manhattan Theatre Club in 2024. The Broadway production was nominated for two Tony Awards and won for Best Revival of a Play. It also recently won the 2025 Drama League Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play.

Individual tickets for EUREKA DAY are on sale now and range from $30.00 - $90.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Ticket price listed is when purchased in person at the box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Patrons can also participate in a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $30.00 tickets for each performance, which is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, restoration, handling, and third-party fees.

In addition to the lottery, a limited number of day-of-show, in person Rush tickets will be available for $49.00 for all performances. Click here for more info on Digital Lottery and In Person Rush. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.