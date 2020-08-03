Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Saturday, August 15, 2020
The episode airs from 11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT.
NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt host the all-new, high-octane competition game show ULTIMATE TAG. The premise is simple: each week competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers in the "Every Second Counts" episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Saturday, Aug. 15 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (ULT-104) (TV-PG L)
Co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase.
Each week, competitors - who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes - must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: DON'T get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.
Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident "professional" Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of jaw-dropping athletic skills. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only those contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a huge cash prize.
ULTIMATE TAG is produced by Znak & Co. Natalka Znak, Conrad Green and JJ Watt serve as executive producers.
