Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE VOICE on NBC - Saturday, September 28, 2019
09/28/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Blind Auditions" continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the "Blind Auditions." The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
