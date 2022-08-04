Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, August 7, 2022

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Aug. 7 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Aug. 4, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, August 7, 2022 John Autry II ("I Hear You") Makes Guest-Voice Appearance

Lisa meets THE SON of the late musician Bleeding Gums Murphy - and attempts to improve his life in the "The Sound of Bleeding Gums" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Aug. 7 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer).

The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 33rd season this year. The premiere episode will be a Broadway musical-inspired episode with all original songs. Kristen Bell makes a guest appearance as Marge's singing voice. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Rachel Bloom, Timothy Olyphant, Cristin Milioti and Brian Cox.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Watch a clip here:



