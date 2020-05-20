Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, May 30, 2020
"Safety" - John and Jessica's (Sarah Shahi) relationship gets a lot more complicated after she delivers some surprising news. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and Officer West are assigned a community policing project helping out the Watts Rams as volunteer coaches at their fall clinic, along with Rams players Eric Weddle and Robert Woods, on ABC's "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, MAY 30 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/10/19)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Kevin Daniels as Officer Wilkie, Issac Ryan Brown as AJ Clemons, Sonya Leslie as Kiara Clemons, LA Ram Eric Weddle as himself and LA Ram Robert Woods as himself.
"Safety" was written by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Sylvain White.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
