Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, May 23, 2020
"Fallout" - An emergency alert of an impending missile attack sends Los Angeles into chaos and uncertainty, while the officers each try to keep the peace and deal with their own disasters on ABC's "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, MAY 23 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/3/19)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Jon Snow as Deputy Finn Nickerson, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan, Carsyn Rose as Lila and Crystal Coney as Lisa.
"Fallout" was written by Robert Bella and directed by Bill Johnson.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
