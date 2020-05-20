Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, June 6, 2020
"The Overnight" - Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of "American Idol," and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JUNE 6 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LSV) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD 4/5/20)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Ryan Seacrest as himself, Katy Perry as herself, Luke Bryan as himself, Lionel Richie as himself and Roselyn Sanchez as Valerie Castillo.
"The Overnight" was written by Rachael Seymour & Corey Miller and directed by Stephanie Marquardt.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
