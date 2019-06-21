Scoop: Coming Up On A Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 6, 2019

The most dangerous day of the year - Valentine's Day - has the team on high alert, and Officer Nolan invites everyone over for a party now that he is single, on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY JULY 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also beviewed on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu . (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/12/19)

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen,Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest starring is Mircea Monroe as Isabel Bradford, Currie Graham as Ben McRee, Sara Rue as Nell Forester, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers and Cameron J. Armstrong as Gino."Heartbreak" was written by Vincent Angell and directed by Carol Banker.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.





