Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, August 1, 2020
"Fixation" - A patient with a mysterious and undiagnosed illness that has baffled other doctors for years forces Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team to take some big risks. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Brown and Dr. Neil Melendez continue to cautiously navigate their feelings for each other as colleagues and friends on ABC's "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, AUG. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/2/20)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is John Patrick Amedori as Dash Snyder, Ricky He as Kellan Park, Ever Carradine as Alice Gottfried, David Cubitt as Owen Gottfried, Alix West as Ruby Gottfried and Harold Perrineau as Wes Keller.
"Fixation" was written by Jessica Grasl and Debbie Ezer, and directed by Lisa Demaine.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is John Patrick Amedori as Dash Snyder, Ricky He as Kellan Park, Ever Carradine as Alice Gottfried, David Cubitt as Owen Gottfried, Alix West as Ruby Gottfried and Harold Perrineau as Wes Keller.
"Fixation" was written by Jessica Grasl and Debbie Ezer, and directed by Lisa Demaine.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 31, 2020