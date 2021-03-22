Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 5, 2021

The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences COMPLICATIONS from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea's parents for the first time. (TV-14) (OAD: 1/25/21)



Guest starring is Eden Summer Gilmore as Darya Denys, Kristoffer Polaha as Anton Denys, Barclay Hope as Mike Dilallo, Julie Warner as Pam Dilallo, Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson.



"Parenting" was written by Patti Carr and directed by Rachel Leiterman.



Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.