Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 9, 2020

"The Fake-Up" - Adam and Brea's relationship is going well until Beverly's over-involvement causes them to fake a breakup. Meanwhile, Lainey is back in Jenkintown which throws Barry for a loop regarding his blossoming relationship with Ren on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/6/20)"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is A.J. Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan and Kelli Berglund as Ren."The Fake-Up" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

