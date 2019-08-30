Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 18, 2019

"Breakin'" - When Adam unintentionally lets it slip that Barry never completed his community service requirement, the brothers join together to throw the greatest breakdancing battle in the history of William Penn. Geoff's stress levels are at an all-time high, so Erica makes an adult decision and plans for them to follow the Grateful Dead all summer. Finally, it's the end of an era when the JTP graduates from high school on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/8/19)



"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.



Guest starring is Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alex Jennings as Carla, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Zayne Emory as JC Spink, Zach Callison as Corbett, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro Jr, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Alexis Zall as Jackie, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz and Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman.



"Breakin'" was written by Adam F. Goldberg and Susan Cinoman, and directed by Jason Blount.



Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





