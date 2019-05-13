Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

"Our Perfect Strangers" - Erica, Barry and Adam are not happy when their distant relative Gleb (Joey Slotnik) visits from Russia, until they realize he can make their lives so much easier. Meanwhile, Beverly starts working on her cookbook, which causes tension with the Frentas, on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/27/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Marissa Jaret Winokur as Susie Goodman, Joey Slotnick as Gleb and Court Young as Cashier.

"Our Perfect Strangers" was written by Mike Sikowitz and directed by Kevin Smith.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





"The Goldbergs" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.