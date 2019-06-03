Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"8-Bit Goldbergs" - Adam is thrilled when he has to design his own video game for school, so he turns to his family for inspiration. Meanwhile, Beverly is worried about Pops' gambling and ropes Bill Lewis into her latest scheme on "The Goldbergs," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/20/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

"8-Bit Goldbergs" was written by Lauren Bans and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





"The Goldbergs" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, L parental guideline.