Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS THE 100TH EPISODE - In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo (#508). Original airdate 12/4/2018.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry's life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive - The Flash. After thinking he and his wife Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) could finally enjoy being newlyweds, they discover their future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who is a speedster known as XS, travelled back in time to heroically fight by her father's side and stop THE ONE villain THE FLASH is destined to never defeat, the meta-serial killer Cicada (Chris Klein).

The Flash and XS rely on the help of Team Flash, which includes super heroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), master-detective Sherloque Wells (Tom Cavanagh) and The Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and his girlfriend Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) to finally stop Cicada, save The Flash's legacy, and discover the truth about the evil mastermind who's pulling manipulative strings through time.





