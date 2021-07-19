Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Guest starring is Rene Rosado as Emilio and Kat Purgal as Ms. Ruby.
Ben's mom, Barb, arrives in town after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past. Meanwhile, Becky and Emilio spend more time together. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 1/13/21)
"A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy and A Prison Baby" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Michael Arden.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
